Karen Cook
ABOUT
St. Ansgar High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hauser Funeral Home
1205 S Main St
Charles City, IA

Karen Cook

CHARLES CITY-Karen Cook, 83, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Norman Bauer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Wednesday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
705 3rd Avenue, Charles City, IA
Sep
29
Service
10:30a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
705 3rd Avenue, Charles City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hauser Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
