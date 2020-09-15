Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen R. Vaage

Karen R. Vaage

Karen R. Vaage, 78, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. A livestream of the service will also be available on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Memorials may be directed KCMR Radio or the Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.