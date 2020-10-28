Menu
Kathie P. Anderson

Kathie Pearl Anderson, 52, of Forest City died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Burial will be held in the Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
