Kathy Sue Rasmussen
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Kathy Sue Rasmussen

ROCHESTER, MN-Kathy Sue Rasmussen, 64, of Grafton, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home YouTube channel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kathy Rasmussen. Per Kathy's wishes she requests those attending wear casual clothes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Jun
24
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
