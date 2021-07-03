Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kay A. Leet
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Kay A. Leet

December 21, 1938-June 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Kay A. Leet, 82, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in the Grandview Cemetery, Fayette, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in memory of Kay A. Leet.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Kay was born December 21, 1938, to Charles and Mildred Whitney of Garner, Iowa. She grew up in Garner and graduated from Garner High School. Kay was a graduate of Iowa State Teachers College which is also where she met her husband.

Celebrating 61 years of marriage recently, Kay married Richard (Dick) Eugene Leet June 26, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Garner.

Following a number of years of teaching first grade in Oelwein, Kay and Dick moved, making their home in Mason City in 1965 when Dick took the job of first director at the MacNider Art Museum. Kay was a homemaker and over the years also enjoyed part-time work including clerking for Middleton Auctions, working retail at Krieger's Coats, stocking greetings cards and products for American Greetings at Drug Town as well as working in Drug Town's pharmacy.

Active at First United Methodist Church of Mason City, Kay participated in various ministries of the church such as teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School; attending Study Club and a Circle; and a favorite was ringing in the handbell choir.

Kay and Dick traveled the world and had a love for Arizona, spending 14 winters in Gold Canyon.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mildred Whitney, and her two-year-old sister Jan Paulette Whitney.

Well loved as a daughter, sister, friend, wife, and mother as well as a grandma, Kay will be remembered and missed by many including her husband Dick, her daughter Kimberly (Jonathan) Funkhouser, her son Todd (Jennifer) Leet, her grandchildren Joanna (Gabriel) Esser, Rachel and Jeremiah Funkhouser, Mara (Noah) Fredricks, Raina and Landen Leet, her sister Barb (Mike) Nuehring, as well as her nieces Amanda (Andrew) Pappas and Whitney Nuehring.


Published by Globe Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Visitation
9:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
IA
Jul
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
119 South Georgia, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
What very fond memories I have of you and Kay through church, school in Oelwein years. i'm thankful our communication continues; and am so very sorry for your loss dick, kim, todd and families!
Sue Johnson
July 8, 2021
I am sorry that we will be unable to attend the visitation/memorial service. I will always remember Kay as a warm-hearted generous lady that played a major part in a mission trip involving her daughter Kim when she was our Tentmaker youth director in Fairfield, Iowa. Kay drove her van to Henderson, Kentucky (one of two van loads that took the trip) and participated by supporting us the entire time and recording all activities on a vcr tape. We truly enjoyed our experiences and adventures. May God continue to bless each of you with his comfort, peace and love. Praying for your entire family.
Kathy and Pete Tollenaere
Friend
July 7, 2021
Remembering Kay's smiles & fun here in AZ & in swim aerobics at MC YMCA. Sincere sympathy to all of her family.
Marlene & Ken Shadle
Friend
July 3, 2021
Much love and prayers of God´s peace, comfort, and His never ending arms of love wrapped around you.
Dennis and Claudia Cooper
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results