Kenneth "Kenny" B. Goodale

April 29, 1930-June 1, 2021

OSAGE-Kenneth "Kenny" Burl Goodale, age 91, of Osage, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage with military honors by Osage VFW Post 7920. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church.

Kenny was born April 29, 1930, in Colwell, the son of Burl and Lillian (Wagner) Goodale. He graduated from Little Cedar High School. Kenny served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Ruby Boggess on June 27, 1953, in Ionia, Iowa. They farmed in the Osage area, moving to Osage in 1984. Kenny sold tools when moved to Osage. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7920 in Osage. Kenny enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to casinos, watching the Minnesota Twins, attending wrestling meets and visiting with the customers at Piggyback and Taste. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Kenny is survived by his children, daughter-in-law, Cindy Goodale and daughter, Valerie (TC) Heard and children, Emma, Zach and Nolan; and daughter, Shelley Goodale and daughters, Jacey and Jalynn; daughter-in-law, Nancy Goodale; son, Russell Goodale and children, Jessica (Jereme) Baldus and their son, Harrison; Jenna (Clint) Brumm and children, Gracie, Elsie and Sage and Jobe Goodale; son, Ralph Goodale and children, Mathias (Alex Hunter) Goodale, MacKenzie (Dylan) Riedesel and their daughter, Evelyn and Wyatt Goodale; son Ron (Debbie) Goodale and children, Trent (Sara) Goodale and children, Bella, Cash and Kenneth; Theran, Thatcher and Talia (Joe) Church and their children, Joey, Harley and Hillevi; son, Regi (Angie) Goodale and children, Lauren (Ben) Hokamp and daughter, Agnes, Mallorie (James) Bussey and daughter, Lucy and Olivia Goodale; son, Rod Goodale and daughter, Roxanne Tusler and children Courtney and Garrett; brother, Dean (Joan) Goodale; sisters, Arlene (Curt) Fox and Viola (Matt) Klassen; sisters-in-law, Marlene Goodale, Gertie Goodale and Veronica Goodale and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruby; sons, Robert and Richard; grandson-in-law Matt Williams; brothers, William, Dale and Vernon Goodale and sister, Irene Johnson.

