Kenneth Lien

(1919-2020)

Kenneth Lien, 101, died peacefully on September 27, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center with Covid-19. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held.

Kenneth "Ken" Benhard Lien was born April 1, 1919 to Knut and Bertha (Herland) Lien in Waterford City, North Dakota. The family later moved to Lake Mills, Iowa where he graduated in 1937 from Lake Mills High School.

On April 24, 1941, a week before he left for the Army, he was married to Violet Davidson. Ken was a proud veteran who served in WWII from April 30, 1941-July 25, 1945 with the Redbull 34th Division in Africa and Europe. He was wounded October 26, 1944 in Italy and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Ken worked for Twito Chevrolet and the Lake mills Graphic in Lake Mills, IA. He later became part owner of the Ute Independent in Ute, IA and worked at the Northwood Anchor in Northwood, IA before buying the Rockford Register in 1961, where he and his wife, Vi, worked until their retirement

He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, the Lions Club and the Rockford American Legion.

He enjoyed reading, refinishing furniture, going to auctions, wood carving, square dancing, camping with his family and grandchildren and going to casinos.

Ken took pride in saying he had been in every state in the US and Hawaii. He would remind his family often, "that we have had a good long life and been very fortunate."

Ken is survived by two daughters, Pam (David) Meyer of Manly and Dee (Shawn) Feltus of Rockford; three sons, Kevin (JoAnna) Lien of Hanlontown, Todd Lien at the Nora Springs Care Center and his wife Janette Lien of Rockford and Eric (Judy) Lien of Rockford; 7 grandchildren: Betsy (Jeff) Fliger of Ankeny, Brad (Rachel) Meyer of Manly, RaNae (Aaron) Anderson of Forest City, April (Josh) Eggers of East Helenna, MT, Krystal (Jared) Tebockhorst of Fairfax, IA, Nathan (Susan) Lien of St. Charles, MN and Megan Lien of Decorah, IA; step-grandchildren: Amber Jacobs, Montica (Jake) Foxen and Jayson (Jenn) Speaker; great-grandchildren: Kenley and Cohen Meyer, Cameron and Christian Anderson, Emerick, Brinley and Brecken Eggers, Tate and Tripp Tebockhorst and Isaac Lien; step-great-grandchildren: Jessica, Joshua, Janelle, Jilleen, Emily, Andrew, Alex, Kaleb, Matt, Luke, Nick, Faith, Isaac, Lilly, Shiloh, Katlyn and Devin; sister, Kay Lester; sister-in-law, Eilene Davidson, Dorothy Lien and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; an infant son; grandson, Thomas Lynn Lien; sister, Agnes (Elmer) Johnson; brothers, Orvil (Galya) Lien, Melvin (Marg) Lien and Stanley (Ester) Lien; brothers-in-law, "Ace" Evenson and Jim Lester; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Rhyna) Barnes, Earl (Gladys) Pritchett, Gilman (Viola) Turvold, Clifford (Lucille) Davidson, Keith Davidson, Lloyd Davidson, Myrtle (Ansel) Jacobson and several nieces and nephews.

