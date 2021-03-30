Kenton Stoesz

November 12, 1959-March 25, 2021

MOUNTAIN LAKE-Kenton Stoesz age 61, of Mountain Lake, Minnesota died on March 25, 2021, at Windom Area Hospital in Windom, Minnesota.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a time for open sharing from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at Kenton's Shop, 710 1st Ave., Mountain Lake, MN 56159 and will continue on Friday from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Kenton's Shop.

Service will be held at Kenton's Shop, 710 1st Ave., Mountain Lake, MN 56159 on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Motorcycles and bob tail semis are welcome. Harley Davidson and Trucker clothing is encouraged.

The clergy will be Mindy DeWall. Interment will be at the Cornerstone Cemetery (formerly EMB) in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Mtn. Lake, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Kenton Douglas Stoesz was born on November 12, 1959 to Daniel and Nancy (Nelson) Stoesz in Minneapolis, MN. He was baptized at the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church in Mountain Lake. Kenton attended elementary school in Bloomington, MN and graduated from Mountain Lake Public School in 1977. For several years he worked at the Harder Royal Turkey Farms. In 1979 he purchased his first Harley Davidson and joined the Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club. On July 18, 1981 Kenton was united in marriage to Lynn Blackstad. Together they lived in Mountain Lake until 1989, eventually moving to Mason City, IA where Kenton began driving the Fertilizer Converter for Cenex Midwest. After 11 years of marriage Kenton and Lynn divorced, however they still remained very close friends to this day. Kenton moved to Rockwell, IA where he began work as the manager for the Cenex Fleet Service Center. In 2004 Kenton moved back to Mountain Lake to set up shop as an Independent Driver. Stoesz Trucking was back on the road. He hauled for many, including Larry Stoesz Trucking of Hanska, MN and CHS. He then continued driving under his own authority until his passing. Over his lifetime, Kenton has logged millions of miles on both his Peterbuilt and Harleys. He has made many friends near and far. He worked hard and played hard with his beloved Freedom Riders until his retirement from the club in 2015. He enjoyed golf, working outdoors on his tractor, and helping family and friends.

Kenton is survived by his three sisters, Karen Stoesz of Mountain Lake, Kathleen Hagfors of Glenwood, MN and Kristine (Michael) Hudson of Mountain Lake; nephew, Alex Quiring of Minneapolis; nieces, Amanda Quiring of Chaska and Taylor Hudson of Mountain Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Nancy Stoesz; brothers, Curtis and Perry Stoesz; and niece, Danielle Hudson.

Kenton...Your rig and your tractor stand idle. Your work here is done. Rest easy - Ride free.