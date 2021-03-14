Menu
Lannie A. Buns
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Lannie A. Buns

WODEN–Lannie A. Buns, 68, of Woden passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden. A private family inurnment will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home - Woden Chapel
310 Main Avenue, Woden, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lannie was a classmate of mine from kindergarten through 12th grade. Condolences to his family. I know how heartbreaking it is to lose a close family member. Prayers to the family for peace. May all of your happy memories of Lannie give you comfort.
Candace (Graber) Benjegerdes
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
March 7, 2021
