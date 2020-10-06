Larry R. Phearman

MASON CITY-Larry Russell Phearman, 86, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday October 3, 2020, in Clear Lake, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401 with Reverend Josh Link, celebrant. In accordance with state and federal guidelines for COVID-19, we ask that you please wear your masks to the services and help practice social distancing. The burial will be held at a later date at the Osage Cemetery, Osage, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Family requests that all those who attend wear Iowa Hawkeye attire or your favorite sport team apparel to the visitation. A Scriptural Wake service will be held following the visitation.

Larry was born on October 6, 1933 at Mary Greely Hospital in Ames, IA. He was the eldest son of Roy and Frankie (Carter) Phearman. He was a graduate of Charles City High School Class of 1952. After graduation he attended Iowa State University. He was drafted into the Army in December of 1953. Larry was honorably discharged on September 8, 1955, right before he returned to college at the University of Iowa.

On August 28, 1954 Larry married Catherine Oldham at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, together they would be blessed with six children and 64 years of marriage.

For ten years he and his father ran a business in Osage. While living in Osage Larry was appointed to the Utility Board, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. For 30 years Larry worked at Cerro Gordo County and the county zoning administrator among many other roles. He was instrumental in developing the county 911 system. Larry was also involved in the development of the Avenue of Saints.

Family was very important to Larry; his house was always full. They had a hobby farm, filled with all sorts of animals, as well as a garden that grew vegetables and fruit. He always had a dog by his side. Larry was fortunate enough to travel throughout the United States and abroad, with family and friends. The family enjoyed many trips with their fifth wheel trailer. Throughout many years Larry attended countless Iowa Hawkeye Games of Football or Basketball. In later years Larry would enjoy bird watching and country living on the acreage south of Rock Falls.

Those left to cherish memories of Larry are his children, Linda Read, Mason City, Laura Phearman, Iowa City, Lisa (David) Nieman, Clear Lake, Lynn (Lora) Phearman, Ankeny, Leanne (Mark) Bailey, Nora Springs, and Rick (Carrie) Jenkins, St. Paul MN; grandchildren, Robert Read, Ken (Jessica) Read, Melissa (Jason) Ward, Ben (Kelly) Nieman, Kathryn (Kevin) Smalley, Joe Phearman, Maria Phearman, Jon Phearman, Andrew (Staci) Bailey, and Steven Bailey; 16 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Janet Oldham, Peg Oldham, Darlene Oldham and Imelda (Charles) Housch; Honorary granddaughter, Megan (Sarah) McNulty; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Cathy; his parents; brother, Lee Roy (Sharon) Phearman, and in-laws, Francis and Catherine "Edith" Oldham; siblings-in-law Jim Oldham, Francis "Joe" Oldham, John "Jack" Oldham, Alan Oldham, Sister Mary Ellen Oldham, Sister Francesca Oldham, Michael Oldham, Donald "Rick" Oldham, and Paul Oldham.

For those unable to join us, a video or livestream of the service will be offered on at the Epiphany Parish Facebook and https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyParishMasonCity/.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com