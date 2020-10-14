Laura A. Linderman

March 9, 1960 - October 9, 2020

Laura Ann Linderman, 60, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at Hospice of North Iowa with family by her side.

Laura was born March 9, 1960 to Robert and Margaret Linderman. Laura held various jobs in the North Iowa area. Her last employment was with Hy-Vee East as an online shopper, until she had to retire due to health concerns. Laura was a friend to all, always telling it like it was!

Laura is survived by her siblings, Susan (Todd) Shipman, Mike (Nancy) Linderman, Randy (Amy Haas) Linderman, all of Mason City; many nieces and nephews; and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Linderman; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; many aunts and uncles; and friends.

At Laura's request, she will be cremated with no public memorial service. Memorial contributions are welcomed and should be sent to: Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd ST SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST. SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401 Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes