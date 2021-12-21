Menu
LaVern R. Vaage
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

LaVern R. Vaage

MASON CITY-LaVern R. Vaage, 88, of Mason City, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing while at the service and visitation. Private family burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of LaVern Vaage. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City
Dec
23
Service
10:30a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City
