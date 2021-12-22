LaVern R. Vaage

April 5, 1933-December 17, 2021

MASON CITY-LaVern R. Vaage, 88, of Mason City, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home.

The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing while at the service and visitation.

Private family burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of LaVern Vaage.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

LaVern was born April 5, 1933, in Miller, Iowa, the son of Carl and Della (Chentland) Vaage. He attended school in Forest City, Iowa. LaVern married the love of his life Karen Stossivich on June 7, 1958.

LaVern worked as a truck driver for multiple firms throughout his career and was the owner of his own trucking company, River City Express, before retiring. LaVern loved regaling his family and friends with his many beloved stories of his time growing up and of the years spent on the road. He enjoyed attending annual Thrashing and Tractor shows, watching old TV shows, classic movies, Minnesota Twins baseball games, and spending time with family and friends.

LaVern loved taking his sons along on his trucking trips and teaching them the rules of the road. He captained many memorable family vacations in his 1971 GMC pickup after adding a topper. One of LaVern's greatest joys was sharing his faith story after coming to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He loved joining Karen to continue on her tradition of family devotions each evening.

LaVern is survived by his son, Jeff (Beth) Vaage of Pleasant Hill; daughter-in-law DeeAnn Vaage of Milford; grandchildren, Erin and Andrea (Kipp Paulsen) Vaage, Jonathan (Michea), Christopher, and Erik (Jessica) Vaage; siblings, Donna (Larry) Nelson of Hanlontown and Larry (Shirley) Vaage of Algona; brother-in-law Larry Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews.

LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, brother Duane, wife Karen whom he was married to for 63 years, his son Rev. Robert Vaage, and other beloved extended family members.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com