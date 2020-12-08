Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaVerna M. Charlson
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA

LaVerna M. Charlson

October 13, 1920-December 4, 2020

Lake Mills-LaVerna M. Charlson, age 100 of Lake Mills, died peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will be held in Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery.

LaVerna Marie was born on October 13, 1920 near Kiester, MN, the daughter of John and Anna (Wacholz) Vogel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN. She attended Comb's School near Kiester.

She was united in marriage to Orven Charlson on February 12, 1944 at Mansfield Church. They celebrated 65 years together. They moved to the family farm which was designated a Century Farm in 2014.

LaVerna was very active in helping Orven with farm work and enjoyed working at the Lake Mills School with her coworkers and students.

LaVerna was a member of Winnebago Lutheran Church, the Winnebago Ladies Aid and Rachel Circle. She was an avid baker and loved to embroider quilts and make afghans for her family.

She is survived by her two children Donna (Jerry) Holtan of Ames, Curt (Patti) Charlson of Clear Lake; grandson Jason (Jen) Holtan; two step-granddaughters Jodi (Joe) Taraba, Lani (Ross) Miller; great grandchildren Zach, Tyler and Isaac Holtan, Zachary, Andrew and Lauren Taraba, Oscar and Jocelyn Miller; sister-in-law Violet Charlson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Orven in 2009; siblings Dorothy (Ed) Beck, Arvilla (Don) Paulson, Art (Ruby) Becker, and William (Margaret) Becker; and sisters- and brothers-in-law Agnes (Martel) Mathews, Marie (Torjus) Haugo, Herbert (Alice) Charlson, Sherman (Sadie) Charlson, Glen (Avis) Charlson, and Ray Charlson.

A special thank you to the Lake Mills Care Center for their excellent care.

LaVerna loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She will be truly missed.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221



Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills Schott Funeral Home - Mittelstadt Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.