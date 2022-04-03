Lawrence Leo Ferstl

February 4, 1944-March 28, 2022

Lawrence Leo Ferstl passed away at his home in Alvaton, Kentucky on March 28, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Deanna Lou (Butts) Ferstl; children, Robin Ferstl Hewitt, Shawna Ferstl Gilbert (Brett), and Brad Ferstl; grandchildren Grace, Anna, and Brody Hewitt and Kayle and Kenna Gilbert; and many in-laws, nephews, and nieces across the country. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Morand J. and Katherine Eva (Mary) Ferstl, and his brother, Joseph Ferstl. Larry's death is an immeasurable loss, but his family is beyond grateful for his life. Born February 4, 1944, on the Ferstl farm in Wesley, Iowa, Larry was, ironically, the first to ask anyone leaving a door open if they had been born in a barn. Larry was a standout football player and member of the choir at Mason City (Iowa) High School, where he made lifelong friendships. After graduation, Larry served four years in the United States Air Force working in intelligence as a radio/morse code intercept operator in Germany. Larry and Deanna were married in 1966 and moved to Garden Grove, California. Deanna taught elementary school, while Larry was a stay-at-home dad and college student. He earned an accounting degree from California State University Long Beach and began his career in the financial department with General Motors at South Gate. After many years in Orange County, Larry was transferred to the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Larry retired from GM after 33 years without taking a sick day. He spent his retirement cheering for his grandkids at ball games and activities, traveling with his family, golfing, mastering sudoku and crosswords, restoring his old John Deere tractor, watching every Western movie ever made, and enjoying warm sunny days outside on his Oak Hill Farm. Larry was honest, generous, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He dedicated countless hours to youth activities by coaching teams, presiding over leagues, and mentoring. He made sure every child had the opportunity to participate and the support to excel. Larry was competitive and fun to be around. He could not remember his passwords, but he would surprise his grandkids by singing every verse of a new country song on the radio. Bigger was always better with Larry, yet he loved tinkering over tiny project details. He was intelligent, wise, and insightful, and he considered himself an "expert" on many topics. He loved coffee, donuts, thunderstorms, and a good joke. He balanced his checkbook by hand every month and always wrote in capital manuscript letters. He endured health issues, but never complained. Larry was stubborn. He did not mince words and was never afraid to use his extensive vocabulary. Larry was gruff and soft all at once. He was a provider and a protector. There is an ancient tree that guards over the Ferstl's farm. Just like the shelter of that mighty oak, when Larry ... Dad ... Grandpa ... wrapped his arms around you for a signature hug you knew you were safe and loved. When you told him, "See you tomorrow, Grandpa, love you," without fail he replied, "I love you more." There will be no funeral services, but Larry's life well lived will be celebrated at a later date. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory, photo, or story here or via email at: [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.