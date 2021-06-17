Layton S. McMullin

MASON CITY-Layton S. McMullin, 83, of Mason City died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be held in the Brush Point Cemetery, rural Hanlontown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, Grace Lutheran Church, Hanlontown or Wesley United Methodist Church, Mason City. Per Layton's wishes he requests those attending wear casual clothes.

