Layton S. McMullin
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Layton S. McMullin

MASON CITY-Layton S. McMullin, 83, of Mason City died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be held in the Brush Point Cemetery, rural Hanlontown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, Grace Lutheran Church, Hanlontown or Wesley United Methodist Church, Mason City. Per Layton's wishes he requests those attending wear casual clothes.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Hanlontown, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Hanlontown, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to her of Mac's passing. He was a dear friend of our father. He drove him around when our dad couldn't drive and they made lot's of memories over coffee at the mall. Mac purchased a Hospice brick for our dad and placed it by Margaret's so we as a family would like to do the same for Mac and place it there too. Our sincere condolences and we are forever grateful
Sherry and Brian Lockwood and Nancy Latham
Friend
June 17, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Friend
June 17, 2021
