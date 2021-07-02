Menu
LeDonna Ree Durant
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

LeDonna Ree Durant

September 5, 1956-April 17, 2021

LeDonna Ree Durant passed quietly to our Lord, Jesus Christ, early Saturday morning of April 17, 2021.

Celebration of Life services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial of cremations will be held in Madison Township Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

LeDonna was born on September 5, 1956 to her loving parents Don and Rexine Durant of Forest City, Iowa. She was delivered at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.

LeDonna attended Forest City High School and graduated in 1975. During her High School years she was very active in choir, plays, and sports. Upon graduation she attended Wartburg College and received her Teachers Certificate. She taught school in Iowa for a few years and then she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, to join her brother, Leo Durant. LeDonna joined the Clark County Teacher's Association and taught Junior High and High School English and Literature for nearly thirty years. During that time she earned her Masters Degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. She also enjoyed collectibles and was considered an authority on antiques while retired.

LeDonna was preceded in death by her sister, Linda; her mother, Rexine, and father, Donald Durant. She is survived by her loving brother, Leo Nels Durant of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of local arrangements.



Published by Globe Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Forest City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
