Leon Gemaehlich

December 3, 1935-December 10, 2021

Leon Gemaehlich, 86, of Charles City, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Leeper from Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Leon Hardy Gemaehlich, the son of Gerhardt and Irma (Bublitz) Gemaehlich, was born on December 3, 1935 in Franklin, Nebraska. He graduated from St. Ansgar High School. On August 21, 1955, Leon was united in marriage to Doris Bird at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar. To this union the couple had four children: DeAnna, Steven, Denise, and Neil.

Leon worked for Becker Home Improvement in Charles City and Midwest Roofing in Mason City. He was a very active member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed camping, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and competed in many bowling and pool leagues.

Living family members include his wife of 66 years, Doris; children: DeAnna (David) McDermott, Denise Jensen, and Neil (Teresa Kummer) Gemaehlich; grandchildren: Douglas Jensen, Jessica Paul, Katie Good, Justin Jensen, Jason Gemaehlich, Nathen Gemaehlich, and Brooke Gemaehlich; greatgrandchildren: Lauren Paul, Sabrina Paul, Charlotte Paul, Jackson Jensen, London Gemaehlich, Andrew Good, Oliver Jensen, Jovie Jensen, and Felix Jensen; brother, Duane (Yvonne) Gemaehlich; brother-in-law, Lee Cowell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; son, Steven Gemaehlich; son-in-law, Roger Jensen; sisters, Margaret Cowell and Janet Mueller; and great-grandchild, Parker Good.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.