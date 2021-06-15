Leona M. Funk

April 7, 1922-June 13, 2021

MASON CITY-Leona M. Funk, 99, of Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 18, 2021, at the St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church or Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Leona was born April 7, 1922, the daughter of Frank and Ella (Reiter) Allie in Naples, SD.

Leona had a passion for ballroom dancing, she enjoyed attending dances in many venues in the area. Leona loved to walk and was known to walk to and from work even on the most inclement weather days, in her later years she drove. She treated all of her customers with the utmost respect and earned their valuable trust. Her customers would wait in line for her to check their groceries out so they could visit with her. Leona knew no stranger, she looked forward to meeting new people and making new friends.

Those thankful for having shared in Leona's life include her daughter, Sharon Funk; grandchildren, Gary Rummens, Wendy (Tom) Cornwell, Alicia (Mike) Bushey; great grandchildren, Emily (Sean) Dangelmajer, Holly Cornwell; brother, Walter Allie and several other extended family.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Judy Rummens; sisters, Virgie Hand, Arlene Allie and Mildred Voyles.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.