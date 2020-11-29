Leona M. (Pavelka) Hrubes

August 1, 1928 - November 26, 2020

Britt - Leona M. (Pavelka) Hrubes, 92, of Britt, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Hrubes will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Interment will follow at Saint John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation for Leona Hrubes will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Attendance will be limited to 15 persons at any given time during visitation per Governor Reynolds' proclamation.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Leona Marie Pavelka was born August 1, 1928 to Joseph and Alice (Zebransky) Pavelka. She and siblings Jim, Margaret, Joe and Paul were raised in rural Hancock County where she attended Erin Township #1 country school.

Leona was united in marriage to Joseph Hrubes on January 28, 1948 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. The couple made their home on a farm south of Duncan, where the couple shared farming duties, including raising livestock.

Leona's life centered on her faith and her family, she was a very devoted wife and mother, and was very dedicated in her prayer life. She taught her children the importance of prayer, leading them in the Rosary nightly and with regular church attendance.

Leona and Joe entertained the residents of area nursing homes and retirement centers for a number of years with their music. They enjoyed taking family vacations and spending time with their family.

Leona enjoyed cooking for her family, baking cookies, bread and various Czech treats and canning meat, along with vegetables and fruit from her large garden. She also loved tending to her flower gardens, both on the farm and when they moved to town. She also had an artistic side, using colored oil paints to colorize black and white photos from family weddings and baby pictures.

Leona will be remembered for her friendly smile to others, her unselfish and loving nature, for caring and going out of her way to help others in need, and for her faithful and unconditional love of her family.

Leona is survived by her children Tom Hrubes of Mason City, Dennis (Brenda) Hrubes of Britt, Dale Hrubes of Livermore, and Ron (Deb) Hrubes of Britt; brother-in-law Clarence Hrubes; grandchildren Brandon (Kelsey) Hrubes and their children Sasha, Sveta, Ivan and Silas, Andrea (Tom) Welter and their children Millie and Graham, Nathan Hrubes, step-grandchildren Rick (Jennie) LaGue and their children Ricky Jr and Layen, Kristine (Joey) Mohr, David (Amanda) LaGue and their children Tenley and Mayley; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, children Mark, Phillip, and Jeanette; grandson Ryan Hrubes; and her siblings Jim Pavelka, Margaret Hrubes, Joe Pavelka and Paul Pavelka.