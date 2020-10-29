Leonard A. Kaduce

September 24, 1925-October 27, 2020

Klemme - Leonard "Lindy" A. Kaduce passed away peacefully at his Klemme home with his loving family at his bedside while his wife of 75 years recited the Lord's Prayer and the 23rd Psalm. Lindy was born on September 24, 1925 in Alexander, Iowa, to Nellie (Suntken) and John Kaduce, Sr.; he was the youngest of five children. The family moved to Klemme when he was three where he attended school and graduated in 1943. He married his high school sweetheart Arlene Wille on October 5, 1945. They were blessed with three sons. He operated a family farm for many years and an insurance agency (even after retiring from the farm). Lindy was a proud lifelong member of the Klemme community and active in the United Church of Christ.

Lindy is survived by his wife Arlene Kaduce of Klemme, their son Terry and wife Sue of Klemme, their son Lonn and his wife Linda of Gainesville, FL, and their son Royce of Klemme as well as by seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Lillian Blau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John, Jr. and Ted, and his sisters Velma and Della.

Due to the corona virus, a private service will be held with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Andrews Floral Facebook page at 1:30 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020. To view the service one must like the Andrews Floral page. Inurnment will be in the Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme. A public celebration of life will be held later when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be given to the Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ (313 Elder St., Klemme, Iowa 50449), MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa (232 2nd St. S.E., Mason City, Iowa 50401), or to a charity of the donor's choice. Thank you for your prayers, good thoughts, and kind deeds as we honor Lindy and his good life.

