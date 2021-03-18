LeRoy Dale Stonecypher

May 7, 1931-March 16, 2021

CHARLES CITY-LeRoy Dale Stonecypher was born on May 7, 1931, to William Henry Stonecypher and Belma Beatrice (Quinby) Stonecypher. He passed away on March 16, 2021, at the Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center in Riceville, Iowa. A private burial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville for immediate family only. A celebration of life service will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd on April 17, at 10:30 a.m. with lunch immediately following the service. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Riceville, is assisting the family.

LeRoy grew up on the family farm in Floyd County. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1949. Before joining the Air Force in 1951, he attended Iowa State University. LeRoy was stationed in San Antonio, Texas and was trained for work in the motor pool. He was stationed in Japan and Korea for over a year working in the motor pool and doing guard duty. Upon his discharge from the Air Force LeRoy farmed with his uncle for several months.

On December 29, 1956, LeRoy was married to Jean Jensen at the Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Chicago in order for LeRoy to attend Coyne Electrical School on the GI Bill. Their daughter, Kelly Marie, was born during their stay in Chicago. Upon completion of school the family returned to the Charles City area where LeRoy accepted employment as an electrician with the Oliver/White Farm Equipment Corporation.

LeRoy became hooked on bicycling while daughter Kelly was in high school and asked him to go on RAGBRAI with her. It was the second RAGBRAI and so he agreed to go on the ride for a couple of days. He became addicted and rode RAGBRAI more than 20 times. His biggest bicycle adventure came in 1992. He retired from White Farm in 1991 and started training for the Lon Haldeman PAC Tour (ride across America). The 1992 ride began in Everett, Washington and ended in Jamestown, Virginia. The ride was 3400 miles long and was ridden in 23 days. LeRoy was by far the oldest participant at the age of 61. He rode on many many more rides throughout his riding career and made friends everywhere he went.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Anita Marie and a brother, Clair Edwin.

Living family members include his wife, Jean , daughter, Kelly Marie (Stonecypher) Flugge, son-in-law, Bob Flugge, granddaughter, Jennifer Flugge; grandson, Andrew Flugge and his wife, Megan (Warburton) Flugge and their three children, Evelyn, Hunter and Ashton. He is also survived by a sister, Diane (Stonecypher) Ramker and her husband, Tom Ramker and by many nieces and nephews

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the family.