MASON CITY-Leslie M. "Les" Graversen, 93, of Mason City passed away on March 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Les will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, IA with a private family graveside service.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, in Les' honor.

Leslie M. "Les" Graversen was born March 7, 1928 to Soren and Laura (Borchardt) Graversen in Plymouth, IA. Graduating from Plymouth High School in 1946, he continued his education at Upper Iowa University and later Iowa State University. In 1948 he returned home to join his parents and two brothers in the family hardware business. On October 30, 1949 he married Betty Martie. The couple made their home in Plymouth for over 60 years, raising their two daughters, Nancy and Pamela "Charlie".

Les was proud of his Danish family heritage as well as his community. He was a volunteer fireman for 62 years, serving as chief for many years as well as the President of the Iowa Fire Chief's Association. He was a charter member of the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board. Les convinced the board he could have a covered bridge built entirely by volunteer support, and in 1969 he completed his project that still stands in Rock Falls.

Les dedicated many years to the Oakwood Cemetery and Cemetery Board in Plymouth.

He loved to travel with Betty, and together they saw all 49 continental US states, and took many trips to Canada, Europe and Denmark where they visited the Graversen family. They enjoyed time on the dance floor, as when they weren't putting miles on the camper, they were putting miles on their dancing shoes.

Les and Betty had been blessed with 71 years of marriage, 60 of them spent in Plymouth until Les' retirement when they moved to Mason City.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 71 years, Betty; his daughter, Nancy (Bill) James; two grandsons, Chad (Sabrina) James and Andy James; great-grandsons, Ben and Cruz; a brother, Duane "Dub" (Marlene) Graversen; as well as numerous extended family members and countless friends.

Greeting him in Heaven are his daughter, Pam (Charlie); parents, Soren and Laura; a brother, Lavern "Smokey" Graversen; three sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and extended family members.

