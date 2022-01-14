Menu
Leslie Ann Throne
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes - Sauk Rapids
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN

Leslie Ann (Daboll) Throne

March 11, 1955-December 31, 2021

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Leslie Ann (Daboll) Throne, age 66, who passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on December 31, 2021 in Sauk Rapids, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Leslie Ann (Daboll) Throne was born March 11, 1955, grew up in Carter Lake, IA, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. She graduated from Iowa State University, made a career helping children as a social worker, and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Augsburg University. She loved the outdoors and always looked for opportunities to provide her children and friends with new experiences and adventures. She also loved animals, including numerous family dogs and cats (and one rabbit) over the years.

Leslie is survived by her 3 children, Jen (Scott) Schaefer, St. Joseph, MN; Adam (Kelsey) Throne, Algona, IA; and Maggie (Leah) Thronaum, Sartell, MN; sisters, Lori (Eric) Turille, Scottsdale, AZ; and Linda Lomeli, Bellevue, NE; and 7 grandchildren, Kinsey, Caleb, Colin, Weston, Natalia, Gabriel, and Alestia.

She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret, father Charles Allen, brother Greg, and brother Don.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 14, 2022.
Our deepest sympathy to Maggie and all the family of Leslie Throne. She was a caring and engaging woman that I had the pleasure of knowing through our daughters involvement in Stebens Children´s Theater. She was very proud of her children. May you treasure your good memories.
Debra and Sant Hayreh
Friend
January 19, 2022
I worked with Leslie at MCHS and had many visits in my classroom from Adam and Maggie. We had many interesting conversations through the years. My sympathy to all of her family...you are all memorable.
Charlotte Locher
January 14, 2022
