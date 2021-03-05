Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis D. Rick
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Lewis D. Rick

Mason City - Lewis D. Rick, 95, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Lewis was born December 18, 1925 in Hampton, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Mary Garcia in 1950 and to this union five children were born. They made their home and raised their children in Mason City.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Rick; five children, Gary (Amy) Rick of Iowa City, Mark Rick of Mason City, Theresa (Daniel) Weaver of Florida, Jean Rick of Humbolt and Lisa (Craig) Clasen of Des Moines; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, and mother and father in-law.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to hear of the passing of my uncle! Our hearts go out to Tia. Hope she is doing alright. Louie will be missed, always had something go on, & with his voice I could pick him out of a crowd. May he rest in peace. "He was a Good Man". God bless him. The Kantaris family
The Kantaris family
March 12, 2021
We always loved visiting with Louie. He was always friendly and had a good sense of humor. We did a lot of business with him when he was in the carpet business. We always trusted Louie. Our condolences to all his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Mike & Mickey Brass
March 5, 2021
I am so sad to hear this. He inspired me to do better, in whatever I did. He always spoke to me, and not down to me. Miss ya Mr. Rick.
Tom
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results