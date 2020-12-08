Linda S. Brandau

August 8, 1946-November 29, 2020

Linda Sue Brandau, 74, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away November 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

A graveside service for Linda will take place at 2:00 p.m. on December 8, 2020 at the Riverside cemetery with Pastor Steve Hansen from Trinity United Methodist Church officiating.

She was born to the late Lester and Marie Smith, August 8, 1946, in Floyd County and grew up on a farm West of Marble Rock, Iowa. Linda graduated from Rockford High School in 1964. She had worked for Cambrex Charles City, Inc. (formally Solvay Animal Health, Inc. and Salsbury's Laboratories) for close to 20 years. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Charles City.

She married the late Larry Brandau on February 8, 1975, and they lived together in Charles City. Linda is survived by her brother, three children and 2 step children: Raymond Smith (wife Karen Smith), of Greene, IA; David Brandau (wife Rocio Brandau), of El Paso, TX; Scott Brandau (Elizabeth Chittenden), of Overland Park, Kansas; Rodney Brandau (Angie Smith), of Overland Park, Kansas; Gary Brandau, of Waterloo, IA; Kirk Brandau (Peggy Whittenburg), of Austin, TX. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Michael, Allan, Addison, Lila, Jennifer, Eric, and Ian. Her partner Ray Peters, of Fredericksburg, had been her constant companion from 2006 until her passing.

Linda enjoyed playing cards, shopping, traveling, socializing with friends and family, and listening to or watching Hawkeye Basketball. She loved her 2 cats, Peaches and Georgie. She loved talking about all her grandchildren. Linda was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

It's the family's heartfelt request that people make donations to the Charles City Senior Center, instead of sending flowers.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.