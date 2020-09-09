Menu
Linda J. Schneckloth

BELMOND - Linda J. (Quam) Schneckloth, 70 of Belmond passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Linda Schneckloth will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue North East, in Belmond with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be at the Story City Municipal Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Thursday afternoon.

Visitation for Linda Schneckloth will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
