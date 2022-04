Linda Lee Wiley

SAINT ANSGAR-Linda Lee Wiley, 73, of Saint Ansgar, IA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her husband, Ken Wiley, 5050 Beech Avenue, St. Ansgar, IA 50472.

