Lisa E. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Lisa E. Smith

MASON CITY-Lisa E. Smith, 55, Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with her family at her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m .to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd ST. NE Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church
302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Russ I am so sorry for ur loss Lisa was a great woman hope you heal from ur loss may God be with u and ur family now Lisa is not in pain
Shelby lapoint
Friend
July 2, 2021
An astounding angel both on earth and in heaven. RIP our sweet friend!
David and Pam Langhoff
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lisa, I´m hoping you are pain free and living happily ever after with your mom and dad! Peace ever after!
Jeannie sullivan
June 29, 2021
So very sorry to hear a M out Lisa! My heart goes out to Russ, and Lisa's family. RIP Lisa.
Cheryl Zeien
June 29, 2021
