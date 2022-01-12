Logan Brown

March 10, 2009-January 8, 2022

MASON CITY-Logan Brown, age 12, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, with his parents and sisters at his side.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 15, 2022 at First Covenant Church, 411 S. Ohio Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be held at a future date in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

A Livestream of Logan's service will be available through First Covenant Church's YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/c/FirstCovenantofMasonCityIA

Visitation with viewing will be held Friday evening, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Logan's service at the church on Saturday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left to the Logan Brown Memorial Fund in care of the North Iowa Community Credit Union, Mason City.

Logan Andrew Michael was welcomed into the world on March 10, 2009 at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa in Mason City by his parents, Andrew and Tara Brown. Shortly after birth he was transferred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City where he soon began defying the odds against his prognosis. Initially given a life expectancy of two years, Logan quickly proved his strength and resiliency to family and friends alike.

He won over the hearts of all who knew him, and none more so than his three older sisters, Jadyn, Hannah, and Eleora. Together the foursome enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, listening to music, and watching cooking shows, especially Logan's favorite, The Great British Baking Show.

Logan was currently a seventh grader at John Adams Middle School in Mason City and loved his teachers, paraprofessionals, and classmates. He would excitedly greet his Mom each weekday morning, his face lighting up when it was time to get ready for school. Logan loved representing his school during the Special Olympics and won the silver medal in bowling and track and field.

Throughout the years Logan showed his bravery through countless doctor appointments and procedures. He earned many different Beads4Bravery through the University of Iowa Children's Hospital for his courage through it all, one bead to symbolize each step in his journey. Logan was honored as an Honorary Kid's Captain during the 2015 football season and was excited to participate in the "Iowa Wave" with his Mom and Dad.

In addition to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Logan also loved attending Minnesota Twins baseball games, and the Battle of the Badges Hockey games through Make-A-Wish. He loved his family and loved their time together. Some of Logan's favorites were roller skating and getting pushed around the roller rink. He loved going to the movie theater, taking walks, watching the annual Band Festival Parade, going on family vacations, and taking the annual trip to the Mississippi River to watch the leaves change.

Logan will always remain in our hearts, and we are grateful for every moment shared with him. His infectious laugh, ear to ear grin, good natured character, and gentle soul will be his lasting legacy.

Those grateful to have shared in Logan's life are his parents, Andrew and Tara Brown; sisters, Jadyn, Hannah, and Eleora Brown; grandparents, Mickey Funk and Kathy Smith, Rudd, and Ron and Joan Brown, Mason City; aunts and uncles, Doug Brown, Mason City, Darla (Chris) Nelson, Sheffield, Troy (Jennifer) Smith, Mason City, Tina (Mike) Niemann, Houston, TX, John (Denise) Funk, Mason City, Debra Pfeffer, Mason City, Lori (Tim) Mason, Des Moines, and Keith (Chris) Funk, Mason City; as well and many cousins, extended family members, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, three great uncles, one great aunt, and one uncle.

Logan was blessed to have an amazing team of health care providers throughout his journey, especially his Home Health Nurse, Janette Piper. On behalf of Logan's family, thank you to the doctors, nurses, and health care personnel for their loving care of Logan, both at MercyOne Medical Center, North Iowa and at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The family would also like to thank the teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, nurses, and bus drivers of the Mason City Community School District for making his time at school the very best. Go class of 2027!

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com