Lonnie G. Bailey

Fertile, Iowa – Lonnie G. Bailey, 61 of Fertile, IA died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa following complications from Covid-19.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Fertile Lutheran Church with Mark Lovick officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website page.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday December 18, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Burial will be held in Brush Point Cemetery, rural Fertile, Iowa.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com.