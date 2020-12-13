Loren A. McIlhatton

June 11, 1928-December 10, 2020

Loren A. McIlhatton, 92, of Mason City, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Loren's family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The son of Robert and Mattie (Nieswander) McIlhatton, Loren Allen was born on June 11, 1928 in Mason City. He attended and graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1947. In August of 1948 Loren enlisted in the United States Navy and faithfully served his country during the Korean War.

Following his military service Loren attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He then began working for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Loren retired from Northwestern Bell in 1982 after 29 years of service.

Loren was united in marriage to Shirley Flogstad in 1952 and to this union their son, Dennis was born. She would precede Loren in death in 1971.

On March 4, 1971 Loren married Shirley Nissen at First Lutheran Church in Fertile. Together they would be blessed with nearly fifty years of marriage before Shirley's death earlier this year.

Loren and Shirley loved to travel. They enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona and throughout the years visited Canada, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Hawaii, Australia, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Panama Canal, and Mexico.

In earlier years, while living in Clinton, Loren coached little league and won city championships three of his four years. He and Shirley also loved square and round dancing and going to rummage sales in the summer months.

Loren is survived by his nieces and nephews, Shirley Suby, Roberta Sublette, Jerry Cook, Gloria Tosel, Boyd McIlhatton, Jean Schaefer, Lance Smith, and Ken Newbrough; as well as extended relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wives; his son, Dennis; and his siblings, Wilbur McIlhatton, Burton McIlhatton, Margaret Slattum, Ruby Smith, Myrtle Cook, and Mattie Newbrough.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com