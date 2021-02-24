Loretta "Dolly"Johnson

MASON CITY-Loretta "Dolly"Johnson, 87, of Mason City, died on Friday, February 12, 2021, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Loretta Johnson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.