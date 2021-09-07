Menu
Loretta "Teddy" Lolling
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Loretta "Teddy" Lolling

March 7, 1945-August 30, 2021

WAPELLO-Loretta "Teddy" Lolling, 76, of Wapello, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Genesis East in Davenport. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials have been established to the Wapello Food Pantry or Wapello Fire and Rescue. Sympathy messages can be left for the family at www.sandfuneralservice.com.

Loretta Joyce Lundgren was born on March 7, 1945 in Britt, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar Clarence and Ramona Eileen (Bird) Lundgren. Teddy attended high school in Britt. On August 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to Dennis Lolling in Britt. Dennis preceded Teddy in death on April 19, 1998. In June 2007, Teddy married Rocky Davidson at Lake Odessa. Teddy owned and operated Lolling Bakery in Wapello, worked for Walmart Warehouse and was a hostess at Rocky's Landing. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and making food for others. She will be remembered for her Apple Fritters and Potato Salad. Teddy's greatest enjoyment was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Teddy will be deeply missed by her husband, Rocky Davidson; children, Jody (Ron) Winslow of Wapello, Kris (Robby) Lanz of Oakville, Rhonda Lolling Bailey of Oakville and Chad (Kristin) Lolling of Wapello; grandchildren, Austin Winslow, Jace Winslow, Kaylyn (Nate) Schock, Logan (Bay) Lanz, Keegan Lanz, Denalyn Lanz and Madelyn Lanz; Gannon McGuire, Morgan McGuire, Kiran McGuire, Tyler (Cindy) McGuire, Aubrey (Peyton) Porter, Addisyn (Jacob Harrington-Wara) Lolling and Aliyah Lolling; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Lenox and Kennedy; one sister, Lois Kloster; step-son, Brian Davidson and brother-in-law, Lanny Lolling.

Teddy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis Lolling; son-in-law, Herb Bailey Jr. and sister, Hildred Lundgren Harken.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 7, 2021.
