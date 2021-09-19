Loretta "Lorie" Waters

May 16, 1947-September 17, 2021

PLYMOUTH-Loretta "Lorie" Waters, 74, of Plymouth, died on Friday, September 17, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at First Christian Church, 318 North Adams, with Rev. Paul Boostrom officiating. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to the family of Lorie Waters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Loretta Lee Waters was born on May 16, 1947 to her parents Chet and Ardith (Fitzgerald) Andersen in Charles City, Iowa. Lorie graduated from Charles City High School in 1965. She went on to attend NIACC graduated with a degree in Nursing. She worked as an RN for Mercy Hospital in Mason City for her entire career, and she retired in 2008.

Lorie was united into marriage to Junior Waters on May 8, 1972 in Joliet, Illinois. To this union, the couple was blessed with three children: Angie, Mark and Dan.

In her spare time, Lorie enjoyed reading books, cooking for her family and spending time with her cats. She was an active member of First Christian Church. Lorie adored time spent with her family, and often attended her children and grandchildren's events when able. Lorie was an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, and friend and she will be deeply missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Lorie is survived by her children, Angie Waters and Dan (Michelle) Waters; daughter-in-law, Oretta Waters; grandchildren, Coleman, Kenzie, Trisha, Hannah, Cayla, and Carter Waters, Alex Eischen, Megan (David) Studer, and Brandon (Abbie) McConnel; great grandchildren, Zira, Jack Arlo, and Max; and brothers, Mike (Sue) Andersen and Eric (Carol) Andersen.

Lorie was preceded in death by her husband, Junior; son, Mark; and her parents, Chet and Ardith Andersen, and in-laws, Frank and Mary Waters, and brother, Mark Andersen.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,

641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.