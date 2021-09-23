Menu
Lorie A. Patrick
Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick

ALEXANDER-Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick, 57, of Alexander, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Memorial services for Lorie Patrick will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Janet Dietel officiating. Burial will be held at Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
