Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine "Rainy" Bartleson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Lorraine "Rainy" Bartleson

January 20, 1930-March 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Lorraine "Rainy" Marjorie Ann Bartleson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 US 18, Clear Lake, with Pastor Drew Rietjens officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Rainy was born January 20, 1930, the daughter of Ralph and Emma (Lassahn) Carolus in Klemme, IA. She married Bennie Walter Bartleson on May 2, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belmond. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1997.

Rainy graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1949. She worked at Neal the Cleaner, Raggety Ann & Andy Daycare and We Care Daycare, all in Clear Lake.

Rainy was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake where she was involved in the Peace Circle. She most recently attended the Clear Lake Christian Church. She spent many hours volunteering at Ventura Elementary School in the first and third grade classes and enjoyed golfing and going to coffee with friends. Following retirement she cherished the time spent watching her grandson play basketball.

Rainy is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Tim) Treloar of Clear Lake; grandson and the apple-of-her-eye, Samuel "Sam" Treloar; brother, Merwin Carolus of Mason City; sister-in-law, Shirley Carolus of Alden, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Donald (Jean), Merlin (Marilyn), Ralph (Betty) and Vernon; and sister-in-law, Ardy Carolus.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Clear Lake Christian Church
302 US 18, Clear Lake, IA
Mar
27
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Clear Lake Christian Church
302 US 18, Clear Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our sympathy to you. Rainy was always a JOY to visit at Apple Valley. Always missed her at Zion sitting up front on the right side. She was one great lady that will be missed. Love and hugs,
Paul & Bertha Erickson
April 1, 2021
Sorry to hear about Rainy. We have good memories of her. Comfort to you all.
Joe and Jeanette Kirschbaum
March 23, 2021
I always enjoyed playing golf with Rainey. She was always so cheerful and a great golfer! Please accept my deepest sympathy on your loss.
Pam Lentz
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss Dawn and family. I remember all of the good times our parents had golfing and having coffee. I pray for peace and understanding as you say goodbye to your mom. Until you meet again!!
Julie secory
March 21, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about the death of sweet Rainy. We all loved her so much. We loved her humor and sparkling personality! I will miss visiting with her! We will continue to keep her family in our prayers!
Polly Suntken
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results