Lorraine "Rainy" Bartleson

January 20, 1930-March 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Lorraine "Rainy" Marjorie Ann Bartleson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 US 18, Clear Lake, with Pastor Drew Rietjens officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Rainy was born January 20, 1930, the daughter of Ralph and Emma (Lassahn) Carolus in Klemme, IA. She married Bennie Walter Bartleson on May 2, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belmond. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1997.

Rainy graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1949. She worked at Neal the Cleaner, Raggety Ann & Andy Daycare and We Care Daycare, all in Clear Lake.

Rainy was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake where she was involved in the Peace Circle. She most recently attended the Clear Lake Christian Church. She spent many hours volunteering at Ventura Elementary School in the first and third grade classes and enjoyed golfing and going to coffee with friends. Following retirement she cherished the time spent watching her grandson play basketball.

Rainy is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Tim) Treloar of Clear Lake; grandson and the apple-of-her-eye, Samuel "Sam" Treloar; brother, Merwin Carolus of Mason City; sister-in-law, Shirley Carolus of Alden, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Donald (Jean), Merlin (Marilyn), Ralph (Betty) and Vernon; and sister-in-law, Ardy Carolus.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.