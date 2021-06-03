Lowell L. Murphy

MASON CITY-Lowell L. Murphy, 72, of Mason City passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home with his son at his side.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Art Zewert officiating. He will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with his wife, Kathy.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Lowell's honor.

