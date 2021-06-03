Menu
Lowell L. Murphy
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Lowell L. Murphy

MASON CITY-Lowell L. Murphy, 72, of Mason City passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home with his son at his side.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Art Zewert officiating. He will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with his wife, Kathy.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Lowell's honor.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Jun
12
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear about Lowell's passing. He truly was one of the "good guys" who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a good and true friend for many years to many people and I was lucky to be one of them.
David Hoff
Friend
June 18, 2021
