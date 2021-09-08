Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Elizabeth Schlotterback
FUNERAL HOME
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA

Lucille Elizabeth Schlotterback

MANLY–Lucille "Lucy" Elizabeth Schlotterback, 86, of Manly, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N. Broadway St., Manly, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will be at Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA
Sep
10
Service
6:30p.m.
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
410 N Broadway, Many, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bride Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bride Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sympathies to the family. What a nice lady. Your in our prayers.
Deb and Jeff Magnuson
Friend
September 9, 2021
I´m so sad to see this, we all loved Lucy so much at Country Meadow Place and were very sad to see her leave, I´m going to miss her dearly and my thoughts and prayers are with you guys
Megan Krahenbuhl
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results