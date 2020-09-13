Lucinda J. Grouette

(1950-2020)

Lucinda "Cindy" J. Grouette, 69, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a long battle with terminal illness.

A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Westside Cemetery near Marble Rock, IA. A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held following the graveside at 3:00 p.m. at the Mason City VFW.

Lucinda Jean Wagner was born December 4, 1950 in Charles City, IA the daughter of Kenneth "Shorty" and Arlene (Meriss) Wagner. Growing up in the Marble Rock area, Cindy attended Marble Rock High School. She was blessed with two children, Dave and Romie. On December 24, 1999 Cindy married Bill J. Grouette Sr. in Mason City and two families became one.

Cindy was a lover of the outdoors who didn't mind getting her hands dirty in the garden. Whether it was vegetables or the numerous flowers around the house, she truly had a green thumb. Cindy was a talented fisherman and enjoyed time by the water. For many years she played softball and later found joy in playing pool on the Mason City Pool League. Time spent cooking and baking showed off Cindy's talents in the kitchen. Most of all, Cindy loved being a caring wife, mother, and was blessed to become a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Cindy has kindly asked Pete Kiroff, Nathan Lavange, Paul Grouette, Rob Muelert, Cindy Brierley, Gary Anderson, Junior Leppert, and James Munson to act as her honorary pallbearers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Grouette Sr.; children, Dave (Cathy) Williams of Manly and Romie Williams of Joice; Bill's children, John Grouette, Bill Grouette Jr. and Jared Grouette; twelve beloved grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris (Bill) Withee of Northwood, and brother, Larry (Liz) Wagner of Rural Marble Rock; sister-in-law, Joan (Wagner) Massey and her son, Richard Jr.; as well as numerous extended family members and countless friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Kenneth and Arlene; a brother, Richard "Curly" Wagner; a niece and nephew, Lisa Withee and Michael Withee; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Reich.