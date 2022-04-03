Luetta Lou (Lucas) Rasmussen

February 11, 1930-March 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Luetta Lou (Lucas) Rasmussen, 92, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Luetta was born on February 11, 1930, in Manly, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Lottie (Julien) Lucas. She grew up and attended school in Manly, Iowa. Luetta was married to Donald Rasmussen on January 19, 1952, in Mason City, Iowa, where they lived and raised their family. Donald passed away in August of 1999.

She enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers, as well as canning, and baking. Luetta liked filling her days doing the art of needle work creating gifts for her family. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Martin (Debbie) Rasmussen, (Henderson, NV), Becky Peel, (Harrison, AR) Timmy Rasmussen, (Maple Grove, MN), Ron Rasmussen, (Mason City, IA); grandchildren, James and Matthew Peel, Katie Rasmussen and Neil Everett, Kolten and Kendall Rasmussen, and great-grandchildren, Kayana Perez and Alex Canez.

Luetta is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Mark Charles; her brothers, Leonard, Howard, Charles, Robert, Harold, Richard; her sisters, Phyllis Larson, Ruth Herbert, Florence Smith, and Joyce Anderson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Health Center for their kindness and for caring for Luetta. We would like to give a special thank-you to Shirley Hedrick and Brenda Simmer for being there to make her life so much happier, we really appreciate how you made the last years of her life blessed.

