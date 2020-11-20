Lyle A. Anderson Jr.

September 24, 1943-November 12, 2020

A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Moore officiating.

Lyle was born on September 24, 1943 in Mason City, Iowa to parents Lyle and Lorraine Anderson. Lyle graduated from Mason City High School in 1962 and then went on to attend Hamilton Business College, where he graduated in 1963.

Lyle was united into marriage to Judy Lynn Keoppel on June 13, 1964 at Grace Baptist Church in Mason City. To this union, two sons were born: Matthew and Mark.

Lyle spent many years selling insurance and also enjoyed several years selling ABC Seamless Siding for Marty Hand. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, and later on Faith Baptist Church, both of Mason City.

Lyle enjoyed many different sports, such as golf, bowling, fast pitch softball, baseball, basketball, and racquetball. He also loved coaching several little league baseball teams when the boys were that age. Lyle also liked to sing in the church choir and the Faith Baptist Men's Quartet. He also loved spending time with his grandkids.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Judy Anderson; two sons, Matthew (Rita) Anderson and Mark (Jenni) Anderson; 9 grandchildren. Emily, Lauren, Michael, Erin, Elizabeth and Matti, and Aleah, Skye, and Vance; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Anderson; brother-in-law, Keith Keoppel; and aunts and uncles, Pat Stangler, Jo and Bob White, and Richard and Shirley Krutsinger.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Sr. and Lorraine Anderson; and sister-in-law, Connie Keoppel.

