Mardel Mary Conradson

March 2,1935-March 17,2022

NEW HARTFORD-Mardel Mary Conradson, 87, of New Hartford, Iowa passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, March 17,2022 at Pillar of Cedar Valley with her loving daughter by her side.

Mardel Mary Newman was born on March 2,1935 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Hector and Clara (Gross) Newman. She was raised and educated in the Mason City school district and graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1953. Mardel was united in marriage to Robert Evanson. Robert passed away in March of 1979. As her life kept going, she fell in love with Howard A. Conradson, and the couple were married until his passing in October of 1997.

Mardel was not afraid of hard work and dedicated her life to raising her children and family which she took so much pride and joy in. She also spent 12 years working as an apartment manager. She loved her residence and enjoyed making sure they were always taken care of as well. Mardel had such a beautiful soul and look on life. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, reading novels from her favorite author, Daniel Steel, keeping up with her favorite tv show, Days of Our Lives, watching her favorite NFL team the Minnesota Vikings play, decorating for any season or holiday or finding some great items at Trinkets and Togs. Her number one thing she cherished over anything else was her grandchildren and she was so proud of those kids and loved them all with a full heart.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Dawn (Brett) Brown, David Evanson, Dennis Evanson and Brenda (Roger) Conradson Clark; grandchildren: Joslyn Evanson, Taylor Evanson, David Evanson II, Amy Evanson, Mary Evanson, Heather Voelker, Dennis Evanson Jr., Melissa Evanson, Joe Clark, Jason Clark, Jennifer Clark, and Jenna Hall; 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Clara Newman, one son, Daniel Evanson, Grandson, Jeremiah Miller, three brothers: George and Bob Newman and one infant brother.

Following Mardel's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. The family is planning on holding a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed in Mardel's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere.