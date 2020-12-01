Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret A. Rosch

Margaret A. Rosch

Margaret Ann (Margie) Rosch, 63, of Northwood, IA passed away on Friday, November 27, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood starting at 9:30 a.m. In light of the current state mandates masks will be required for the visitation and service, and only 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time, please plan accordingly. The family understands if you would prefer to send condolences. Please send those to 4996 Partridge Avenue, Northwood, IA 50459. A private memorial service will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 61-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home
Highway 65 S, Northwood, IA 50459
Dec
5
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by:
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.