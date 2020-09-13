Menu
Margaret L. Downing
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1925
DIED
September 6, 2020

Margaret L. Downing

Funeral services for Margaret L. Downing, 94, formerly of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Memorials are to be directed to the family at P.O. Box 212, Shell Rock, IA 50670.

Please see the Friday Edition for full obituary.

Retz Funeral Home in charge of Services. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
, Greene, Iowa
Sep
13
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
, Greene, Iowa
Sep
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St Mary Catholic Church
, Greene, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Retz Funeral Home
