Margaret Myers

Margaret (Janssen) Myers

Margaret (Janssen) Myers, 81, of Sun City West Arizona, died suddenly at their home on January 31, 2021.

A Celebration of Life for Margaret will be held at the Alexander Reformed Church, Alexander, Iowa on Saturday, October 9th at 2:00. A short program will be held. Refreshments will be served. We encourage all that knew Margaret to come and join in sharing childhood, school, and adult memories.

A memorial may be given to Kae Myers for a stained glass window in memory of Margaret at Grace United Methodist Church in Altus, OK, or to a charity of your choice.


Published by Globe Gazette from Sep. 26 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Alexander Reformed Church
Alexander, IA
