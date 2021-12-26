Menu
Margaret Arlene Prohaska
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Thomas Jefferson High SchoolJefferson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Iowa Cremation - Cedar Rapids
4200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

Margaret (Peg) Arlene Prohaska

March 11, 1939-December 20, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Margaret (Peg) Arlene Prohaska, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 11, 1939, to Frank and Emily (Younke) Burris in Mason City, Iowa. She retired from Square D after 25 Years. She attended Mason City High School and graduated from Jefferson High School, Cedar Rapids.

Margaret is survived by her children, Daniel Prohaska of Maryland, Gene (Tina) Prohaska of Cedar Rapids, Balinda (Tom) Eveland of Florida. Her brother Robert Burris, of Marshalltown, IA, Sister Ruthann (Bill) Hermanns of Apollo Beach, FL.

4 Grandchildren Heather Hemann of Bellevue, NE., Daniel Prohaska of Cedar Rapids, IA., Anthony and Marcus Eveland of St. Petersburg, FL.

8 Great Grandchildren with special mention of Dakota, Dylan, Dalton and Dallas of Cedar Rapids, IA whom she will forever love to the moon and back.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Emily Burris, spouse Glenn A Prohaska, Sister Rosie (Jeff) Waters and Brother Frank (Phyllis) Burris, daughter-in-law Joyce (Fort) Prohaska.

A Celebration of life will be held on January 8th at Prairie Hill Pavilion 5680 Kacena Ave. Marion, IA. 52302 from 2 PM to 6 PM. A small service will be held at 2:30 PM with a dinner to follow.

An additional Celebration of life will be held in Spring of 2022 in Clear Lake Iowa. More details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Prairie Hill Pavilion
5680 Kacena Ave., Marion, IA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.