Margaret (Peg) Arlene Prohaska

March 11, 1939-December 20, 2021

Family and Friends please join us in the celebration of life event for Margaret (Peg) Arlene Prohaska.

Saturday, April 9th at the Clear Lake VFW, 219 Main Ave, Clear Lake, IA from 2PM to 5PM.

Good food, with great memories and stories.