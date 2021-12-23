Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marge M. Schleusner
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Marge M. Schleusner

GARNER–Marge M. Schleusner, 92, of Garner died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 24, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Rosary
4:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Dec
23
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Dec
23
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Dec
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Dec
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cataldo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results