Margie Mae Gilbertson (Parsons)

January 10, 1926-February 18, 2021

APPLE VALLEY, MN-Margie Mae Gilbertson (Parsons) passed away on February 18, 2021 at her home in Apple Valley, MN. She was born January 10, 1926 in Mason City to Rhoda (Hoveland) and Wilson Parsons.

She attended Mason City High School and graduated with the class of 1944. She immediately went to work as a Timekeeper at the Mason City Brick and Tile.

She met the "Love of her Life", Floyd "Gib" Gilbertson and they were married July 21, 1946. To this union, four children were born: Julie Ann, Jane Kay, Jon Alan, and baby Jeffrey Kyle (who was born silently).

Margie had many activities. She loved to golf, play Bridge and 500, and enjoyed her coffee time with friends and family. They enjoyed traveling and camping with their camper.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Scott) Berg; son, Jon (longtime friend, Elizabeth); son-in-law, Dick Groven: nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Chan, Sara Atkinson, Jeffrey (Angie) Groven, Molly (Scott) Bergman, Tyler, Tommy (Cady), Danny, Cole (Savannah), and Haley (Billy); 17 great-grandchildren, Trevor, Carter, Nick, Alex, Jordon, Andrew, Austin, Aden, Gwen, Elise, Kai, Harper, Walker (due in June), Archer, Brynley, Calista and Harlow; five great-great-grandchildren: Elijah, Bently, Paisley, Leo, and Aries and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; daughter, Julie; son, Jeffrey; parents; brother, Phillip Dean; sisters and brothers-in-law, Viola (Pete) and June (Earl); sisters-in-law, Mavis (Cecil) and Wanda and mother and father-in-law, Ancel and Hulda Gilbertson.

Thank you to everyone who helped fill her long days with visits, phone calls, prayers and help in the home.

Special thanks to Jane, Scott, and Jon who went beyond their call of duty. God Bless you all until we meet again.

Memorial Service, 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021, with visitation one hour before at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8443 2nd Avenue S., Bloomington, MN 55420

Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952)432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com